Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a drop of 36.7% from the May 13th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NYSE GBAB traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $24.48. The stock had a trading volume of 56,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,097. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.91. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a 52-week low of $22.50 and a 52-week high of $25.89.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.126 per share. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GBAB. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,683 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

