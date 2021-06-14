Guider Market Cap Hits $13,140.71 (GDR)

Guider (CURRENCY:GDR) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 14th. In the last week, Guider has traded up 11.3% against the US dollar. One Guider coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Guider has a total market cap of $13,140.71 and approximately $17.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.87 or 0.00063996 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004011 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002474 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00022643 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002477 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $322.35 or 0.00797443 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.16 or 0.00084517 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,242.39 or 0.08021246 BTC.

Guider Coin Profile

Guider (GDR) is a coin. It launched on May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 coins and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 coins. Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Guider’s official website is bit.ly/2Na3S1d

According to CryptoCompare, “Guider.travel is a high-tech P2P portal for online guides and tours booking. GDR is an ERC20 token that powers the Guider.Travel ecosystem. The portal mechanism has been designed so that the portal commission rate is appointed in tokens with a significant discount, including a number of unique services available for token holders only. “

Buying and Selling Guider

