Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 87,148 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 648,379 shares.The stock last traded at $113.62 and had previously closed at $110.16.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GWRE shares. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Guidewire Software from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -355.83 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.43.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $164.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.18 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 3.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Guidewire Software news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total transaction of $122,181.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,741 shares in the company, valued at $504,584.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marcus Ryu sold 1,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total transaction of $206,261.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,479,925.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,312 shares of company stock valued at $2,008,962. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GWRE. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Guidewire Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Guidewire Software by 37.4% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp raised its position in Guidewire Software by 8.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 11.0% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

