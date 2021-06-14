GXChain 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $11.83 Million (GXC)

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. One GXChain coin can now be bought for about $0.71 or 0.00001761 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, GXChain has traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar. GXChain has a total market cap of $49.65 million and $11.83 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GXChain alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000179 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000900 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000156 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000586 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001557 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXC is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,317,487 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

Buying and Selling GXChain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GXChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GXChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.