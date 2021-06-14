HackenAI (HAI) Market Cap Tops $344,985.28

HackenAI (CURRENCY:HAI) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 14th. HackenAI has a total market cap of $344,985.28 and approximately $42,302.00 worth of HackenAI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, HackenAI has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One HackenAI coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000082 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002458 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00055166 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.97 or 0.00162044 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 29.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.01 or 0.00181793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $417.13 or 0.01024643 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40,792.03 or 1.00201915 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002654 BTC.

HackenAI Profile

HackenAI’s genesis date was April 29th, 2020. HackenAI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,941,003 coins. The official website for HackenAI is hacken.ai . HackenAI’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for HackenAI is medium.com/@hackenAI

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof. Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here. “

Buying and Selling HackenAI

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HackenAI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HackenAI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HackenAI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

