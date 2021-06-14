Halma (LON:HLMA) Hits New 52-Week High at $2,793.00

Halma plc (LON:HLMA) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,793 ($36.49) and last traded at GBX 2,786 ($36.40), with a volume of 114189 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,735 ($35.73).

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HLMA shares. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Halma from GBX 2,310 ($30.18) to GBX 2,385 ($31.16) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Halma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,257.50 ($29.49).

Get Halma alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.23, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.59 billion and a PE ratio of 58.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,568.24.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a GBX 10.78 ($0.14) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This is a boost from Halma’s previous dividend of $6.87. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. Halma’s dividend payout ratio is 0.35%.

Halma Company Profile (LON:HLMA)

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect flammable and hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Halma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.