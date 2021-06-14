Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Research analysts at Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet cut Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:HALO opened at $42.79 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.35. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $22.11 and a 12-month high of $56.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 37.87 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 8.22, a current ratio of 8.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.61.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $89.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.88 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 174.48% and a net margin of 49.23%. Halozyme Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 251.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Kelley sold 5,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,833 shares in the company, valued at $8,092,485. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total transaction of $2,127,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 587,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,983,658. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 183,689 shares of company stock valued at $7,707,504 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 391.4% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 556,726 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,210,000 after purchasing an additional 443,429 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 13.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 487,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,338,000 after purchasing an additional 57,071 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

