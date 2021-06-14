Handshake Trading Down 11.6% Over Last Week (HNS)

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. One Handshake coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000566 BTC on major exchanges. Handshake has a market capitalization of $88.89 million and approximately $759,373.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Handshake has traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39,679.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,538.82 or 0.06398325 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $622.68 or 0.01569263 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.63 or 0.00437581 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.36 or 0.00147075 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.60 or 0.00676930 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.21 or 0.00431492 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00007022 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.95 or 0.00040196 BTC.

About Handshake

Handshake (CRYPTO:HNS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 395,853,713 coins. Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS . Handshake’s official message board is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Handshake is handshake.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Buying and Selling Handshake

