Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) Given “Underweight” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on HPGLY. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of HPGLY remained flat at $$107.60 during trading hours on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.91. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $112.10.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. The company engages in shipping of containers by sea; and the provision of door to door transportation services. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals.

Read More: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.