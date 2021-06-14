Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI) Short Interest Update

Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 108,000 shares, an increase of 85.6% from the May 13th total of 58,200 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 573,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCDI opened at $3.55 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Harbor Custom Development has a 12 month low of $2.62 and a 12 month high of $8.36.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Harbor Custom Development during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Harbor Custom Development during the first quarter worth $42,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Harbor Custom Development in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Harbor Custom Development in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harbor Custom Development in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Harbor Custom Development, Inc engages in the real estate development business in Western Washington's Puget Sound region. The company undertakes projects, such as residential lots, home communities, and single family and multi-family properties. It is involved in the land development cycle activities, including land acquisition, entitlements, construction of project infrastructure, home building, marketing, sales, and management of various residential projects.

