HARD Protocol Price Up 54.9% Over Last 7 Days (HARD)

HARD Protocol (CURRENCY:HARD) traded 20.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. During the last seven days, HARD Protocol has traded up 54.9% against the US dollar. One HARD Protocol coin can now be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00002513 BTC on major exchanges. HARD Protocol has a total market capitalization of $64.24 million and $62.00 million worth of HARD Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002495 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.08 or 0.00062541 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.71 or 0.00166394 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 29.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $73.97 or 0.00184488 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $423.05 or 0.01055160 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,196.25 or 1.00255318 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002689 BTC.

HARD Protocol Coin Profile

HARD Protocol’s genesis date was November 2nd, 2020. HARD Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,750,000 coins. The official website for HARD Protocol is hard.kava.io . HARD Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hard_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HARD Protocol is a cross-chain money market for digital assets that aims to provide the ability to lend, borrow, and earn with a wide variety of assets including BTC, XRP, BNB, BUSD, KAVA, USDX, and others. The platform is built on the interoperable Kava blockchain that provides cross-chain bridges, Chainlink oracles, security from the Tendermint consensus mechanism, and other infrastructure designed as a foundation for DeFi applications and services. Core to the HARD Protocol is the HARD token, a governance token that enables holders to have a say in the on-going management and evolution of the platform. The HARD token is used for platform governance voting, as a reward for lenders and borrowers and for KAVA token stakers on the platform. “

HARD Protocol Coin Trading

