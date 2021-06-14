Harvest Capital Credit Co. (NASDAQ:HCAP) Short Interest Down 38.1% in May

Harvest Capital Credit Co. (NASDAQ:HCAP) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decline of 38.1% from the May 13th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Harvest Capital Credit in the 1st quarter worth $776,000. Bulldog Investors LLP increased its holdings in shares of Harvest Capital Credit by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 60,994 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 20,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harvest Capital Credit in the 1st quarter worth $200,000. 7.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Harvest Capital Credit alerts:

NASDAQ:HCAP traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.66. 1 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,342. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.65 million, a PE ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.19. Harvest Capital Credit has a 1 year low of $2.98 and a 1 year high of $9.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 18.21 and a quick ratio of 18.21.

Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The investment management company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.20 million for the quarter. Harvest Capital Credit had a net margin of 55.41% and a return on equity of 1.27%.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Harvest Capital Credit’s previous — dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 20.6%.

About Harvest Capital Credit

Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is a business development company providing structured credit to small businesses and specializing in leveraged buyouts, add-on acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth financings and debt refinancing investments. It prefers to invest in North America-based companies.

Featured Article: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Harvest Capital Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvest Capital Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.