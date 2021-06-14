HashBX 24-Hour Volume Tops $21.00 (HBX)

HashBX (CURRENCY:HBX) traded 28.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 14th. HashBX has a total market cap of $628,779.76 and approximately $21.00 worth of HashBX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HashBX has traded 0% higher against the dollar. One HashBX coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.45 or 0.00063319 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003918 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002488 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00022493 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002490 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $318.09 or 0.00791242 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.93 or 0.00084403 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,219.88 or 0.08009424 BTC.

About HashBX

HBX is a coin. It launched on December 21st, 2017. HashBX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 629,280,963 coins. The Reddit community for HashBX is /r/HashBXGlobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HashBX is hashbx.io . HashBX’s official Twitter account is @Hyperbridge and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperbridge was founded to empower creators and developers. By providing tools that allow creators to easily deploy blockchain-enabled projects, Hyperbridge is removing the barriers that limit contribution to the innovative process. The BlockHub platform will unite producers and consumers by equipping developers to crowdfund, publish, and market their applications. Users of BlockHub will be able to find new and innovative titles within a vibrant marketplace, while also having the option to earn tokens and reputation by taking actions that support projects and the overall ecosystem. The HBX token will initially launch on the Ethereum network as an ERC-20 compatible token. The token will be to utilize our protocols and the BlockHub platform (operating fees, membership, etc). In the future, HBX will be implemented on other blockchains, at which time they will become convertable. Tokens will be burned during conversion, so as to maintain the token supply (1 billion). “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashBX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HashBX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HashBX using one of the exchanges listed above.

