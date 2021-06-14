HC Wainwright Initiates Coverage on Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR)

Research analysts at HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 262.32% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MTCR. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Metacrine in a report on Sunday, March 21st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Metacrine in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Metacrine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Metacrine has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.25.

Shares of MTCR stock opened at $4.14 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.12. The company has a current ratio of 17.33, a quick ratio of 17.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Metacrine has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $16.19. The company has a market capitalization of $109.39 million and a PE ratio of -1.04.

Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.06). As a group, analysts forecast that Metacrine will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Preston Klassen purchased 20,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.64 per share, with a total value of $74,791.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 20,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,791.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 22.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Metacrine by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 329,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 40,795 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Metacrine by 334.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 313,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 240,950 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Metacrine during the fourth quarter worth about $611,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Metacrine by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 10,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Metacrine by 13,749.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 47,710 shares in the last quarter. 50.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Metacrine

Metacrine, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with liver and gastrointestinal diseases. It is developing MET409 that has completed Phase 1b proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and is in Phase 2a clinical trial in combination with empagliflozin for the treatment of patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus and NASH.

