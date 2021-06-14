HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO)

Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $6.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $4.00. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 171.49% from the stock’s previous close.

PHIO opened at $2.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.19. Phio Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $4.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.27.

Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.01. Equities analysts anticipate that Phio Pharmaceuticals will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PHIO. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Phio Pharmaceuticals by 376.6% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 101,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 80,123 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Phio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Phio Pharmaceuticals by 330.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 67,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Phio Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $42,000. 3.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp., a biotechnology company, develops immuno-oncology therapeutics in the United States. It offers INTASYL therapeutic platform focuses on silencing tumor-induced suppression of the immune system. The company develops PH-762, which targets the checkpoint protein PD-1 that prevent T cells from attacking various cells for used in adoptive cell transfer (ACT); PH-804 that targets the suppressive immune receptor TIGIT, which is a checkpoint protein present on T cells and natural killer cells for used in ACT; and PH-790 which targets PD-L1 protein that prevent cancer cells from inactivating T cells and attack the cancer.

