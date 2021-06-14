HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR)

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $21.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 140.27% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (up previously from $23.00) on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Get X4 Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of XFOR opened at $8.74 on Monday. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $5.38 and a 1-year high of $11.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 8.18 and a current ratio of 8.18. The stock has a market cap of $206.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 0.59.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.46). Research analysts expect that X4 Pharmaceuticals will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 84,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 258,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 80.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 3,378 shares during the period. 62.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rear diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, an oral small molecule antagonist of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; Phase Ib clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia and WaldenstrÃ¶m macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

Recommended Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.