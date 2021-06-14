HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) Hits New 12-Month High at $91.86

HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $91.86 and last traded at $91.77, with a volume of 288 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $91.00.

Several research firms recently commented on HCI. JMP Securities raised their target price on HCI Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Truist raised their target price on HCI Group from $60.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on HCI Group from $60.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $768.05 million, a PE ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 0.74.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. HCI Group had a negative return on equity of 0.03% and a net margin of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $94.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.68 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HCI Group, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. HCI Group’s payout ratio is 46.51%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCI Group in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of HCI Group in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Bronson Point Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCI Group in the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HCI Group in the 1st quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCI Group in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.53% of the company’s stock.

HCI Group Company Profile (NYSE:HCI)

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners insurance, flood insurance, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

