H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) Position Lessened by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its stake in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,336 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.14% of H&E Equipment Services worth $1,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in H&E Equipment Services by 149.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315 shares during the period. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

HEES opened at $34.08 on Monday. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.42 and a 12 month high of $41.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 148.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.52.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The business had revenue of $278.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.14%.

H&E Equipment Services Profile

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

