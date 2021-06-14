H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 525,900 shares, a drop of 39.7% from the May 13th total of 872,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 218,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Get H&E Equipment Services alerts:

Shares of HEES traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,188. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.52. H&E Equipment Services has a twelve month low of $16.42 and a twelve month high of $41.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The firm had revenue of $278.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that H&E Equipment Services will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. H&E Equipment Services’s payout ratio is 79.14%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group bought a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $257,000. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

About H&E Equipment Services

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for H&E Equipment Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&E Equipment Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.