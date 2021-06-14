Head-To-Head Comparison: Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA) vs. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX)

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA) and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.5% of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.1% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Sonoma Pharmaceuticals and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sonoma Pharmaceuticals -4.04% -24.78% -15.53% Lexicon Pharmaceuticals -80.64% -13.04% -5.60%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Sonoma Pharmaceuticals and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sonoma Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Lexicon Pharmaceuticals 0 4 2 0 2.33

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $9.40, indicating a potential upside of 95.43%. Given Lexicon Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lexicon Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Sonoma Pharmaceuticals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sonoma Pharmaceuticals and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sonoma Pharmaceuticals $18.94 million 0.87 -$2.95 million N/A N/A Lexicon Pharmaceuticals $24.00 million 28.94 -$58.57 million ($0.52) -9.25

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lexicon Pharmaceuticals.

Risk & Volatility

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.47, suggesting that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals beats Sonoma Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sonoma Pharmaceuticals

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc., develops and produces stabilized hypochlorous acid (HOCl) products for various applications, including wound care, animal health care, eye care, oral care, and dermatological conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Epicyn, an antimicrobial facial cleanser; Levicyn, a hypochlorous acid (HOCl) based prescription product to manage and relieve burning, itching, and pain experienced with various types of dermatoses; Celacyn gel, a product indicated to promote healing through the management of new and old scars resulting from surgical procedures and trauma wounds or burns; SebuDerm, a product indicated to manage and relieve the burning, itching, pain, and distraction associated with seborrhea and seborrheic dermatitis; and Ceramax, a Lipogrid based skin barrier cream for management of dry itchy skin, minor skin irritations, rashes, and inflammation caused by various skin conditions, as well as Loyon for the management of skin scaling. It also provides Acuicyn, a HOCl-based product indicated to relieve itch and inflammation while helping to keep areas around the eye clean; and Microcyn, a line of products designed to stimulate expedited healing by targeting various pathogens, as well as antibiotic-resistant strains that slow natural healing of wounds. In addition, the company offers MicrocynAH and MicrocynVS, which are HOCl-based solutions designed to relieve common symptoms of hot spots, scratches, skin rashes post-surgical sites, and irritated animal skin for healing; Pediacyn, Epicyn, Gramaderm, and Microdacyn for dermatoses, scar management, and acne; and Sinudox for nasal irrigation, including moistening of cuts, abrasions, and lacerations located in the nasal cavity. The company was formerly known as Oculus Innovative Sciences, Inc. and changed its name to Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2016. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Woodstock, Georgia.

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain; and LX2761. The company has strategic collaboration and license agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, and Genentech, Inc. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

