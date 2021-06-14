Head to Head Contrast: Digital Brands Group (NASDAQ:DBGI) & Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI)

Digital Brands Group (NASDAQ:DBGI) and Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Digital Brands Group and Hanesbrands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digital Brands Group N/A N/A N/A Hanesbrands -4.83% 71.51% 8.15%

This table compares Digital Brands Group and Hanesbrands’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digital Brands Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Hanesbrands $6.66 billion 1.00 -$75.58 million $1.45 13.17

Digital Brands Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hanesbrands.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Digital Brands Group and Hanesbrands, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Digital Brands Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Hanesbrands 0 3 4 1 2.75

Hanesbrands has a consensus target price of $20.13, suggesting a potential upside of 5.42%. Given Hanesbrands’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Hanesbrands is more favorable than Digital Brands Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.7% of Hanesbrands shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Hanesbrands shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Hanesbrands beats Digital Brands Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Digital Brands Group

Digital Brands Group, Inc. provides apparel under various brands on direct-to-consumer and wholesale basis. It operates as a digitally native vertical brand that sources products from third-party manufacturers and sells directly to the end consumer through its websites, as well as through its wholesale channel in specialty stores, select department stores, and own showrooms. The company offers denims under the DSTLD brand; and luxury men's suiting under the ACE Studios brand. It also designs, manufactures, and sells women's apparel, including dresses, tops, jumpsuits, bottoms, sets, jackets, and rompers under the Bailey brand. The company was formerly known as Denim.LA, Inc. Digital Brands Group, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Inc., a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels. The company licenses its Champion name for footwear and sports accessories. Hanesbrands Inc. provides its products primarily under the Hanes, Champion, Maidenform, JMS/Just My Size, Bali, Polo Ralph Lauren, Playtex, DKNY, Alternative, Gear for Sports, Hanes Beefy-T, Bonds, DIM, Sheridan, Bras N Things, Nur Die/Nur Der, Lovable, Wonderbra, Berlei, Abanderado, Shock Absorber, Zorba, Explorer, Sol y Oro, and Bellinda brand names. The company markets its products through retailers, wholesalers, and third party embellishers, as well as directly to consumers through Internet. As of January 2, 2021, it operated 245 retail and direct outlet stores in the United States and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 757 retail and outlet stores internationally. The company also sells its products in Europe, Australia, Asia, Latin America, Canada, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, and Brazil. Hanesbrands Inc. was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

