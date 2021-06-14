Head to Head Contrast: Hang Lung Properties (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) vs. Vidler Water Resources (NASDAQ:VWTR)

Hang Lung Properties (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) and Vidler Water Resources (NASDAQ:VWTR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Hang Lung Properties alerts:

This table compares Hang Lung Properties and Vidler Water Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hang Lung Properties $1.16 billion 9.85 -$331.40 million N/A N/A Vidler Water Resources $9.61 million 21.98 $10.00 million N/A N/A

Vidler Water Resources has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hang Lung Properties.

Risk & Volatility

Hang Lung Properties has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vidler Water Resources has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Hang Lung Properties and Vidler Water Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hang Lung Properties 0 0 1 0 3.00 Vidler Water Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.4% of Hang Lung Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.2% of Vidler Water Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.7% of Vidler Water Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Hang Lung Properties and Vidler Water Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hang Lung Properties N/A N/A N/A Vidler Water Resources 100.23% 7.07% 6.99%

Summary

Vidler Water Resources beats Hang Lung Properties on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hang Lung Properties Company Profile

Hang Lung Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property investment, development, and management activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Leasing and Property Sales segments. The company is involved in the property leasing business; and development and sale of properties. Its investment properties portfolio includes shopping malls, office, residential, serviced apartment, hotel, and car parking properties, as well as industrial premises. The company also engages in the apartment operating and management; car parking and project management; and property agency activities. In addition, it provides management and financial services. The company was incorporated in 1949 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong. Hang Lung Properties Limited is a subsidiary of Hang Lung Group Limited.

Vidler Water Resources Company Profile

Vidler Water Resources, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the water resource and water storage activities in the southwestern United States. It engages in selling its water rights and storage credits in Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, and New Mexico. The company sells its water rights to real estate developers, alternative energy facilities, or other commercial and industrial users, as well as to water utilities, municipalities, and other government agencies; and sells its stored water to state agencies, commercial developers, or municipalities for their commercial projects or communities. It also leases and sells water assets and land. The company was formerly known as PICO Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Vidler Water Resources, Inc. in March 2021. Vidler Water Resources, Inc. was incorporated in 1981 and is based in Carson City, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Hang Lung Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hang Lung Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.