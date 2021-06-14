Head-To-Head Contrast: IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA) versus NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT)

IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA) and NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares IDEX Biometrics ASA and NetScout Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IDEX Biometrics ASA $1.10 million 229.90 -$26.75 million ($2.25) -9.20 NetScout Systems $831.28 million 2.74 $19.35 million $1.15 26.84

NetScout Systems has higher revenue and earnings than IDEX Biometrics ASA. IDEX Biometrics ASA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NetScout Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for IDEX Biometrics ASA and NetScout Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IDEX Biometrics ASA 0 0 0 0 N/A NetScout Systems 0 2 0 0 2.00

NetScout Systems has a consensus target price of $23.50, indicating a potential downside of 23.87%. Given NetScout Systems’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NetScout Systems is more favorable than IDEX Biometrics ASA.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.3% of NetScout Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of NetScout Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares IDEX Biometrics ASA and NetScout Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IDEX Biometrics ASA N/A N/A N/A NetScout Systems 2.33% 4.44% 2.82%

Summary

NetScout Systems beats IDEX Biometrics ASA on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IDEX Biometrics ASA

IDEX Biometrics ASA engages in the design, development, and sale of fingerprint identification and authentication solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia. The company offers IDEX Biometrics for the biometrics smart card market, including biometric fingerprint sensors for use in dual interface, contactless only, and contact only smart cards; biometric fingerprint modules for contact based smart cards; and on-card enrollment solutions for remote in-person enrollment. It primarily serves biometric payment card market, as well as offers its products and solutions for other markets, including access control, identification, healthcare, and the Internet of Things. The company was formerly known as Idex ASA and changed its name to IDEX Biometrics ASA in May 2019. IDEX Biometrics ASA was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

About NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems, Inc. provides service assurance, security, and business analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks. It also provides nGeniusPULSE, an active testing tool that enables enterprises to identify infrastructure performance issues and determine application availability, reliability, and performance; and nGenius Business Analytics solution, which enables service providers to analyze their network traffic. In addition, the company offers ISNG, an advanced passive network probe; packet flow systems that deliver targeted network traffic access to various monitoring and security tools and systems; and a suite of test access points that enable non-disruptive access to network traffic. Further, it provides security solutions that enable service providers and enterprises to protect their networks against distributed denial of service attacks under the Arbor brand; and threat detection solutions to identify and investigate potential advanced network threats. The company serves enterprise customers in industries, including financial services, technology, manufacturing, healthcare, utilities, education, transportation, and retail; mobile operators, wireline operators, cable operators, Internet service providers, and cloud providers; and governmental agencies through a direct sales force, and indirect reseller and distribution channels. It has operations in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, Massachusetts.

