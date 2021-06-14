Head-To-Head Contrast: PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) & William Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:WMPN)

PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) and William Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:WMPN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

Get PCSB Financial alerts:

This table compares PCSB Financial and William Penn Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PCSB Financial 19.76% 4.32% 0.65% William Penn Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

53.7% of PCSB Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.7% of William Penn Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 7.1% of PCSB Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for PCSB Financial and William Penn Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PCSB Financial 0 0 2 0 3.00 William Penn Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

PCSB Financial presently has a consensus price target of $14.50, suggesting a potential downside of 22.08%. Given PCSB Financial’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe PCSB Financial is more favorable than William Penn Bancorp.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PCSB Financial and William Penn Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PCSB Financial $64.98 million 4.57 $9.36 million $0.56 33.23 William Penn Bancorp $7.62 million 6.91 $1.38 million N/A N/A

PCSB Financial has higher revenue and earnings than William Penn Bancorp.

Summary

PCSB Financial beats William Penn Bancorp on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PCSB Financial

PCSB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for PCSB Bank that provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Putnam, Southern Dutchess, Rockland, and Westchester Counties in New York. The company's deposit products include non-interest bearing demand, NOW, money market, escrow, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits. It also provides commercial real estate, multi-family residential real estate, commercial business, construction, residential mortgage, and consumer and deposit overdraft loans, as well as home equity lines of credit, insurance products, and securities. In addition, the company engages in investment activities. As of June 30, 2020, PCSB Financial Corporation offered its services from executive offices/headquarters and 15 banking offices. The company was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Yorktown Heights, New York.

About William Penn Bancorp

William Penn Bancorporation operates as the holding company for William Penn Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and related financial services in the United States. The company offers time, savings, and demand deposits; checking and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. It also provides residential real estate, commercial real estate, and commercial term loans, as well as commercial line of credit; home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and other consumer loans; small business administration loans; and CDARS. In addition, the company provides cash management, mobile deposit, debit cards, safe deposit boxes, money orders, night depository, ACH origination, notary public, wire transfers, and online and telephone banking services. It serves individuals, businesses, and government customers. As of April 30, 2021, the company offered its services through thirteen full-service branch offices in Bucks County and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and Burlington and Camden Counties in New Jersey. William Penn Bancorporation was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Bristol, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for PCSB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCSB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.