Head-To-Head Review: CI Financial (CIXX) and The Competition

CI Financial (NYSE: CIXX) is one of 70 public companies in the “Investment advice” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare CI Financial to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Profitability

Get CI Financial alerts:

This table compares CI Financial and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CI Financial N/A N/A N/A CI Financial Competitors 33.95% 33.01% 12.44%

This table compares CI Financial and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CI Financial $1.23 billion $355.32 million 9.75 CI Financial Competitors $2.42 billion $240.82 million 18.68

CI Financial’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than CI Financial. CI Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for CI Financial and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CI Financial 0 2 5 0 2.71 CI Financial Competitors 641 2926 3087 115 2.40

CI Financial presently has a consensus target price of $24.93, suggesting a potential upside of 39.66%. As a group, “Investment advice” companies have a potential downside of 3.32%. Given CI Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CI Financial is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

49.1% of CI Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.0% of shares of all “Investment advice” companies are held by institutional investors. 17.3% of shares of all “Investment advice” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CI Financial competitors beat CI Financial on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries. The firm was founded in 1965 and is based in Toronto, Canada with additional offices in Vancouver, Canada; Calgary, Canada; and Montreal, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.