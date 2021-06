Head to Head Review: ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) & MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT)

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) and MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

38.5% of MakeMyTrip shares are held by institutional investors. 12.2% of ModivCare shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

ModivCare has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MakeMyTrip has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ModivCare and MakeMyTrip’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ModivCare 2.63% 28.10% 10.22% MakeMyTrip -34.10% -6.52% -4.99%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ModivCare and MakeMyTrip’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ModivCare $1.37 billion 1.65 $88.84 million $6.95 23.21 MakeMyTrip $163.44 million 18.32 -$55.64 million ($0.52) -55.77

ModivCare has higher revenue and earnings than MakeMyTrip. MakeMyTrip is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ModivCare, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for ModivCare and MakeMyTrip, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ModivCare 0 0 1 0 3.00 MakeMyTrip 0 1 1 0 2.50

ModivCare currently has a consensus price target of $170.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.37%. MakeMyTrip has a consensus price target of $33.50, suggesting a potential upside of 15.52%. Given MakeMyTrip’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe MakeMyTrip is more favorable than ModivCare.

Summary

ModivCare beats MakeMyTrip on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

ModivCare Company Profile

ModivCare Inc., a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. It offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services. The company also provides in-home and on-site care optimization services, including comprehensive health assessments through a network of community-based clinicians and a fleet of mobile health clinics. The company was formerly known as The Providence Service Corporation and changed its name to ModivCare Inc. in January 2021. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

MakeMyTrip Company Profile

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing. Its services and products include air tickets; hotels; packages; rail tickets; bus tickets; and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as visa processing and facilitating access to travel insurance. The company allows travelers to research, plan, book, and purchase a range of travel services and products through its Websites makemytrip.com, goibibo.com, redbus.in, makemytrip.com.sg, and makemytrip.ae; and other technology-enhanced distribution channels, such as call centers, travel stores, and travel agents' network, as well as mobile service platform. As of March 31, 2020, it had 14 company-owned travel stores and approximately 150 franchisee-owned travel stores. The company serves leisure and corporate travelers, and small businesses. MakeMyTrip Limited was founded in 2000 and is based in Gurugram, India.

