Head-To-Head Review: Ouster (NYSE:OUST) vs. Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO)

Ouster (NYSE:OUST) and Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Ouster and Ekso Bionics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ouster N/A N/A N/A Ekso Bionics -181.89% -94.26% -41.24%

This table compares Ouster and Ekso Bionics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ouster N/A N/A -$2.70 million N/A N/A Ekso Bionics $8.88 million 8.21 -$15.82 million ($1.61) -3.58

Ouster has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ekso Bionics.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Ouster and Ekso Bionics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ouster 0 0 4 0 3.00 Ekso Bionics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Ouster currently has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 26.08%. Ekso Bionics has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 73.61%. Given Ekso Bionics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ekso Bionics is more favorable than Ouster.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.1% of Ouster shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.2% of Ekso Bionics shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Ekso Bionics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ouster beats Ekso Bionics on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ouster Company Profile

Ouster, Inc. designs and manufactures digital lidar sensors for industrial automation, smart infrastructure, robotics, and automotive markets. Its product portfolio includes OS0, and ultra-wide view digital lidar; OS1, a mid-range digital lidar; OS2, a long-range digital lidar; and ES2 digital lidar. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

Ekso Bionics Company Profile

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and rents exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets. The EksoWorks segment designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and rents exoskeleton devices to allow able-bodied users to perform difficult repetitive work for extended periods. Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. has a license agreement with Lockheed Martin Corporation and OttoBock Healthcare Product GmbH. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Richmond, California.

