Head-To-Head Review: RYB Education (NYSE:RYB) & Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO)

RYB Education (NYSE:RYB) and Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares RYB Education and Zovio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RYB Education -33.98% -52.78% -11.55% Zovio -16.08% 10.09% 3.96%

RYB Education has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zovio has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.1% of RYB Education shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.5% of Zovio shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of Zovio shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares RYB Education and Zovio’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RYB Education $109.71 million 1.02 -$37.28 million ($1.22) -3.32 Zovio $397.12 million 0.23 -$48.95 million $0.27 10.37

RYB Education has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Zovio. RYB Education is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zovio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for RYB Education and Zovio, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RYB Education 0 0 0 0 N/A Zovio 0 0 2 0 3.00

Zovio has a consensus price target of $8.75, suggesting a potential upside of 212.50%. Given Zovio’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Zovio is more favorable than RYB Education.

Summary

Zovio beats RYB Education on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

RYB Education Company Profile

RYB Education, Inc. provides early childhood education service in the People's Republic of China. The company offers kindergarten services to 2-6-year-old children; and play-and-learn centers services for the joint participation of 0-6-year-old children and their adult family members to promote children's development, foster bonding with family, and prepare them for their entry into kindergartens and primary schools. It also develops and sells educational products and services, such as teaching aids, educational toys, at-home educational products, and school uniforms through franchisees and other business partners, as well as directly to a market of families. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 98 directly operated and 246 franchise kindergartens; and 5 play-and-learn centers. The company was formerly known as Top Margin Limited and changed its name to RYB Education, Inc. in June 2017. RYB Education, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Beijing, China.

Zovio Company Profile

Zovio Inc operates as an education technology services company in the United States. The company offers recruiting, admissions, marketing, student finance, financial aid processing, financial aid advising, program advising, student retention advising, and support services for academics, information technology, and institutional support; web development and cybersecurity training services; and tutoring services. The company provides Canvas, a software-as-a-service platform that enables it to develop and deliver online learning experiences; customer relations management application for lead management, workflow, analytics, reporting, and a complete view of students; Constellation, a suite of interactive educational materials; Waypoint Outcomes, a proprietary assessment software, which provides learning and assessment tools to institutions; and Signalz, which offers student success and student recruitment services. It also offers mobile applications; and support services in the areas of library, writing center, tutoring, help desk, and administration. The company was formerly known as Bridgepoint Education, Inc. and changed its name to Zovio Inc in April 2019. Zovio Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.

