Head-To-Head Survey: Ouster (NYSE:OUST) & Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR)

Ouster (NYSE:OUST) and Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ouster and Velodyne Lidar’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ouster N/A N/A -$2.70 million N/A N/A Velodyne Lidar $95.36 million 21.96 -$149.86 million ($0.93) -11.87

Ouster has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Velodyne Lidar.

Profitability

This table compares Ouster and Velodyne Lidar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ouster N/A N/A N/A Velodyne Lidar N/A -62.00% -45.35%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.1% of Ouster shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.3% of Velodyne Lidar shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.3% of Velodyne Lidar shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Ouster and Velodyne Lidar, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ouster 0 0 4 0 3.00 Velodyne Lidar 1 3 6 0 2.50

Ouster presently has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 41.22%. Velodyne Lidar has a consensus price target of $21.50, suggesting a potential upside of 94.75%. Given Velodyne Lidar’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Velodyne Lidar is more favorable than Ouster.

Summary

Ouster beats Velodyne Lidar on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ouster

Ouster, Inc. designs and manufactures digital lidar sensors for industrial automation, smart infrastructure, robotics, and automotive markets. Its product portfolio includes OS0, and ultra-wide view digital lidar; OS1, a mid-range digital lidar; OS2, a long-range digital lidar; and ES2 digital lidar. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

About Velodyne Lidar

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. provides real-time three-dimensional vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers a broad lineup of surround-view lidar to support numerous end applications, including autonomous vehicles, drones, security, and mapping; and solid state lidar technology that combine the high reliability and long lifetime of traditional micro electro-mechanical systems solutions. The company also provides Vella software solution to any vehicle that utilizes a Velarray lidar. Its lidar-based smart vision solutions are also used in non-automotive applications, such as autonomous mobile robots, unmanned aerial vehicles, last-mile delivery, precision agriculture, advanced security systems, and smart city initiatives. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

