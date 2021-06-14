Head to Head Survey: Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) versus ENI (NYSE:E)

ENI (NYSE:E) and Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for ENI and Ovintiv, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ENI 2 6 6 0 2.29 Ovintiv 0 6 15 0 2.71

Ovintiv has a consensus target price of $26.46, indicating a potential downside of 15.77%. Given Ovintiv’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ovintiv is more favorable than ENI.

Risk & Volatility

ENI has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ovintiv has a beta of 3.9, meaning that its share price is 290% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ENI and Ovintiv’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ENI -9.83% -1.27% -0.43% Ovintiv -117.55% 7.85% 2.34%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.2% of Ovintiv shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Ovintiv shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

ENI pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Ovintiv pays an annual dividend of $0.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. ENI pays out -166.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ovintiv pays out 108.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. ENI has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Ovintiv has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. ENI is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ENI and Ovintiv’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ENI $51.34 billion 0.91 -$9.86 billion ($0.48) -53.31 Ovintiv $6.09 billion 1.35 -$6.10 billion $0.35 89.74

Ovintiv has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ENI. ENI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ovintiv, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Ovintiv beats ENI on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ENI

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration and field development and production, as well as in liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations, in 42 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, Mexico, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Bahrain, Oman, and United Arab Emirates. As of December 31, 2020, this segment owned total proved reserves of 6,905 thousand barrels of oil equivalent. The Global Gas & LNG Portfolio segment engages in the wholesale of supplies and sells natural gas via pipeline and transport of LNG. The Refining & Marketing and Chemicals segment manufacturers, supplies, and distributes oil and chemical products. This segment produces various chemicals, including olefins and aromatics, basic and intermediate products, polystyrenes, elastomers, and polyethylene in Italy and Western Europe The Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables segment engages in the retail marketing of gas, power, and related activities, as well as in the production and wholesale marketing of power produced by thermoelectric plants. The Corporate and Other activities segment offers environmental clean-up and remediation services. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Rome, Italy.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta. Its other upstream assets comprise Eagle Ford in south Texas, Bakken in North Dakota, and Uinta in central Utah; and Duvernay in west central Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Wheatland in southern Alberta. The company was formerly known as Encana Corporation and changed its name to Ovintiv Inc. in January 2020. Ovintiv Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

