Healthcare Services Acquisition Co.’s (OTCMKTS:HCARU) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on June 21st

Healthcare Services Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:HCARU) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, June 21st. Healthcare Services Acquisition had issued 28,800,000 shares in its public offering on December 23rd. The total size of the offering was $288,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Shares of HCARU opened at $10.10 on Monday. Healthcare Services Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $11.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.03.

Get Healthcare Services Acquisition alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HCARU. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Healthcare Services Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $25,832,000. HGC Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $11,753,000. Ratan Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $8,840,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $8,432,000. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $8,176,000.

Healthcare Services Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.