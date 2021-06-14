Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Shares Sold by Makena Capital Management LLC

Makena Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,696 shares during the quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $3,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 58.3% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Motco increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 4,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 0.8% in the first quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 49,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 22.3% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

PEAK stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.86. 27,988 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,427,024. The stock has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.70. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.13 and a 52-week high of $35.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $446.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.89 million. Healthpeak Properties had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.17%.

A number of research analysts have commented on PEAK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $35.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.23.

In related news, Director Christine Garvey sold 4,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $159,737.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,734.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

