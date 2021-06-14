HeartBout (HB) Reaches Market Capitalization of $172,055.59

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. HeartBout has a total market capitalization of $172,055.59 and approximately $7.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HeartBout coin can currently be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, HeartBout has traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HeartBout Profile

HeartBout (CRYPTO:HB) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 coins and its circulating supply is 53,495,267 coins. HeartBout’s official website is heartbout.com . HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Social network HeartBout was designed to convert the time spent in social networking to user earnings, where users get their profit in the form of HB tokens for their activity as authors and voters. HeartBout (HB) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole and fundamental token of the social network HeartBout.The. HB tokens are designed to encourage user activity within HeartBout social network and are directly tied to the advertising capacity of the social network, namely, allowing users to pay for advertising. “

