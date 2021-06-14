Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) by 37.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,613,043 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 975,006 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.57% of Heartland Financial USA worth $181,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTLF. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Heartland Financial USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Heartland Financial USA during the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in Heartland Financial USA during the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Connable Office Inc. purchased a new position in Heartland Financial USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 57.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HTLF stock opened at $49.79 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.34. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.37 and a twelve month high of $54.03.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 24.89%. The firm had revenue of $169.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.85%.

In other Heartland Financial USA news, Director John K. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total transaction of $254,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Hylen acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $98,560.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

