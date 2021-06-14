Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $9.44

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.44 and last traded at $8.97, with a volume of 11855291 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.04.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HL shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Friday, April 9th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Hecla Mining from $7.00 to $7.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded Hecla Mining from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Hecla Mining from $7.50 to $8.95 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Hecla Mining presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.89.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 302.43, a PEG ratio of 48.21 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.46.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $210.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.55 million. Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a $0.011 dividend. This is a positive change from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.00%.

In other Hecla Mining news, Director Stephen F. Ralbovsky sold 11,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total value of $100,127.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,984.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Nethercutt, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $41,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,186 shares in the company, valued at $239,325.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 827,568 shares of company stock worth $7,382,370 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 54,440,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $352,772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577,824 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 7.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,901,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $244,110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001,583 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,704,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $218,409,000 after acquiring an additional 308,777 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 12,496,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,718,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 8.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,671,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,413,000 after acquiring an additional 898,245 shares in the last quarter. 58.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

