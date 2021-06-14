Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Trading 16.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 14th. Over the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded 16.4% lower against the US dollar. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000496 BTC on popular exchanges. Hedera Hashgraph has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion and $67.71 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hedera Hashgraph alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003870 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.79 or 0.00058166 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001341 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00037193 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002550 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.50 or 0.00220759 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00007947 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00033552 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00022749 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Profile

HBAR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,597,695,595 coins. Hedera Hashgraph’s official message board is medium.com/hashgraph . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hedera Hashgraph is www.hedera.com . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera Hashgraph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera Hashgraph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Hashgraph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera Hashgraph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.