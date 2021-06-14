Hedera Hashgraph Trading Up 3.9% Over Last 7 Days (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. Over the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar. Hedera Hashgraph has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion and $68.73 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000519 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003874 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.31 or 0.00059992 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001347 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00037481 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002469 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $88.84 or 0.00219217 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00008019 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00033115 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00023165 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Profile

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,597,695,515 coins. Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com . The official message board for Hedera Hashgraph is medium.com/hashgraph

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera Hashgraph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera Hashgraph using one of the exchanges listed above.

