HedgeTrade Hits 24 Hour Volume of $136,141.00 (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 14th. HedgeTrade has a market cap of $443.55 million and approximately $136,141.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HedgeTrade coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.27 or 0.00003150 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded 39.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00007246 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003309 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00033507 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001000 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000934 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $20.78 or 0.00051472 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00043801 BTC.

About HedgeTrade

HedgeTrade (CRYPTO:HEDG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com . HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HedgeTrade should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

