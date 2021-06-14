HedgeTrade Price Down 39.4% Over Last 7 Days (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. During the last week, HedgeTrade has traded down 39.4% against the US dollar. HedgeTrade has a market cap of $443.55 million and approximately $136,141.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HedgeTrade coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.27 or 0.00003150 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00007246 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003309 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00033507 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001000 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000934 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $20.78 or 0.00051472 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00043801 BTC.

HedgeTrade (CRYPTO:HEDG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

