Hegic (HEGIC) Price Hits $0.11 on Exchanges

Hegic (CURRENCY:HEGIC) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. During the last week, Hegic has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hegic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000279 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hegic has a market capitalization of $60.83 million and $1.96 million worth of Hegic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.42 or 0.00062772 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003886 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002470 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00022371 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002472 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $317.53 or 0.00784196 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.06 or 0.00084120 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,221.17 or 0.07955332 BTC.

Hegic Profile

Hegic (CRYPTO:HEGIC) is a coin. It was first traded on August 8th, 2020. Hegic’s total supply is 3,012,009,888 coins and its circulating supply is 537,678,885 coins. Hegic’s official Twitter account is @HegicOptions and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hegic’s official website is www.hegic.co . Hegic’s official message board is medium.com/hegic

According to CryptoCompare, “Hegic Platfroms allows the trading of non-custodial options for profits or hedging your positions.Fixed price and unlimited upside of the options contracts.No registration, KYC or email required. Use Cases: Trade WBTC & ETH call and put options. Write WBTC or ETH call and put options. Earn protocol's fees in staking rewards. “

Hegic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hegic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hegic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hegic using one of the exchanges listed above.

