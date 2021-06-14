HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Earns Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised HeidelbergCement from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. HeidelbergCement presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS HDELY traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.16. 29,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,799. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.39. HeidelbergCement has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $19.34.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

