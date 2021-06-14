Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of Heineken stock opened at $59.37 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.18, a P/E/G ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.87. Heineken has a fifty-two week low of $43.13 and a fifty-two week high of $60.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.83.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 27th were issued a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 26th. This represents a yield of 0.63%. Heineken’s payout ratio is 29.31%.

Heineken N.V. engages in brewing and selling beer and cider. It operates through Europe; Americas; Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe; and Asia Pacific segments. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and water. The company offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

