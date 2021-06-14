Helmet.insure Market Cap Reaches $18.67 Million (HELMET)

Helmet.insure (CURRENCY:HELMET) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 14th. One Helmet.insure coin can currently be bought for about $0.59 or 0.00001446 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Helmet.insure has a market cap of $18.67 million and approximately $949,666.00 worth of Helmet.insure was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Helmet.insure has traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002456 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002205 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.72 or 0.00063159 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.19 or 0.00164979 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 46.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.52 or 0.00185411 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $418.63 or 0.01027839 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,685.05 or 0.99892281 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Helmet.insure Coin Profile

Helmet.insure’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,702,027 coins. Helmet.insure’s official Twitter account is @Helmet_insure

According to CryptoCompare, “Helmet is a peer-to-peer price-shield insurance protocol on BSC (Binance Smart Chain), originated from option trading logic. Helmet allows everyone to create insurance policy of any cryptoasset in the market, protecting DeFi users against the risk of price fluctuations. “

Buying and Selling Helmet.insure

