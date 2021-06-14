HempCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $4.15 Million (THC)

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded 12.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 14th. Over the last week, HempCoin has traded 28.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One HempCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0158 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HempCoin has a total market capitalization of $4.15 million and approximately $8,136.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,601.35 or 1.00106045 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00033105 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00008487 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.79 or 0.00063584 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000930 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002538 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00006242 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000121 BTC.

About HempCoin

HempCoin (THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 262,325,619 coins and its circulating supply is 262,190,468 coins. The official message board for HempCoin is medium.com/the-center-branch . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin . The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

HempCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HempCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HempCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

