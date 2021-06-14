Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIY) Short Interest Update

Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a growth of 83.7% from the May 13th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Hengan International Group stock opened at $34.33 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.00. Hengan International Group has a 12-month low of $31.32 and a 12-month high of $45.68.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.952 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Hengan International Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.83.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hengan International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

About Hengan International Group

Hengan International Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells personal hygiene products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers pocket handkerchiefs, box and soft tissue papers, kitchen towels/papers, toilet rolls, first-aid products, enema, garbage and food bags, preservation papers, table cloths and swabbers, sanitary napkins, pantiliners, overnight pants, wet tissues, maternal and child care products, adult and baby diapers, and cleansing products.

