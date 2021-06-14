Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. cut its position in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,105,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186,618 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 3.48% of Herbalife Nutrition worth $182,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Route One Investment Company L.P. lifted its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 6,246,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,135,000 after acquiring an additional 640,610 shares during the period. Mason Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,083,000. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. lifted its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 2,120,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,068,000 after acquiring an additional 59,314 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,004,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,283,000 after buying an additional 13,984 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,188,000. 87.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Herbalife Nutrition from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Herbalife Nutrition stock opened at $53.80 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.96. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $41.98 and a fifty-two week high of $59.00.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 8.21%. Herbalife Nutrition’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Herbalife Nutrition news, Director John Tartol sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.62, for a total transaction of $258,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 303,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,672,141.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include functional beverages, and dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

