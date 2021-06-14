Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.10 Per Share

Analysts expect Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) to post earnings of $1.10 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Herc’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.04. Herc posted earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 340%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Herc will report full year earnings of $6.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.70 to $6.59. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $7.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Herc.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.85. Herc had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $453.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Herc from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Herc in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Herc in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on Herc from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Herc from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Herc currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.67.

Shares of HRI stock opened at $106.05 on Monday. Herc has a 1 year low of $25.69 and a 1 year high of $117.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 3.07.

In related news, SVP Tamir Peres sold 3,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $447,706.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,405. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christian J. Cunningham sold 7,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total value of $861,111.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,047,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,791 shares of company stock valued at $4,067,818. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Herc during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Herc during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Herc during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Herc by 987.9% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 718 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Herc by 1,702.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 739 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

