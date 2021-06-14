Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 53.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,319 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.35% of Herman Miller worth $8,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Herman Miller by 177.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 221,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,133,000 after purchasing an additional 142,056 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Herman Miller by 19.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 204,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,426,000 after buying an additional 33,817 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Herman Miller by 7.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,987,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $328,668,000 after buying an additional 526,738 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Herman Miller by 0.5% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 140,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,784,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Herman Miller by 64.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 40,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 16,050 shares during the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Herman Miller in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Herman Miller in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company.

Herman Miller stock opened at $49.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -356.33 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.90. Herman Miller, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.56 and a 1-year high of $51.24.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Herman Miller had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 22.45%. The firm had revenue of $590.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 29th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%.

About Herman Miller

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services worldwide. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, and Resolve names.

