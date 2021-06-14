Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) Shares Sold by Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC

Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC decreased its stake in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 49.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 68,035 shares during the period. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Herman Miller worth $2,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MLHR. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Herman Miller during the first quarter worth $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Herman Miller during the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Herman Miller by 8,534.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Herman Miller by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

MLHR stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.50. 3,913 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 608,782. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Herman Miller, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.56 and a fifty-two week high of $51.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.90. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.34.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Herman Miller had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 22.45%. The business had revenue of $590.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Herman Miller in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Herman Miller in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock.

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services worldwide. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, and Resolve names.

