Hermez Network (HEZ) Trading Down 4% Over Last 7 Days

Hermez Network (CURRENCY:HEZ) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 14th. Hermez Network has a total market cap of $20.92 million and $615,684.00 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hermez Network coin can now be bought for $4.45 or 0.00011033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Hermez Network has traded down 4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.62 or 0.00061003 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003785 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002479 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00022464 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002481 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $316.01 or 0.00783144 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.51 or 0.00083049 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,176.76 or 0.07872818 BTC.

Hermez Network Coin Profile

Hermez Network is a coin. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,700,000 coins. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network . The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io . The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded on October 15th, 2020 and based in Zug, Switzerland, Hermez Network is a decentralized zk-rollup focused on scaling payments and token transfers on top of Ethereum. One of the most important things about Hermez is the way it decides who the next block creator should be, as block creators are selected via a burn auction, except rather than burning tokens, a 40% of the winning bid goes back to be reinvested in Ethereum public goods through Gitcoin quadratic funding grants. In the Hermez Network this mechanism is referred as proof-of-donation because a significant fraction of this bid is donated to the protocols and social services that run on top of Ethereum. Hermez Network is developed by idem3 “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars.

